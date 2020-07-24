Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Holdings Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

