Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.31 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

SGEN opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 27,843 Stamps.com Inc.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 72,992 Armstrong World Industries Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc
