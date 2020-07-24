Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.31 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

SGEN opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

