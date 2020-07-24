Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 48,040 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of Amerisafe worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

