3,059 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

