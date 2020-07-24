Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 13.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

