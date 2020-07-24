Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 90,916 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 687,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $6,729,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

