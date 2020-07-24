BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 122.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 38.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

