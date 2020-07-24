Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 421.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

