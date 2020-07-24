Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

