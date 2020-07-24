Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,269.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.