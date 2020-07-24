Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,691 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,938,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $19.01 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

