Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.58 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Chemed worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $476.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.87. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.