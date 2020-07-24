Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 458 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $686.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.88 and its 200 day moving average is $551.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $699.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

