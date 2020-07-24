Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 43,565 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.