Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.27 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522,221 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.90% of Evertec worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Evertec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.02. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.