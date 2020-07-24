Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,075 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

