Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 127,629 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 242.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $80.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.