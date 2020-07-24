Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $186.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

