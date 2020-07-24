Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,114 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.78 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

