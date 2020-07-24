Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

