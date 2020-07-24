First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $115.12 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

