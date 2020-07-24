SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $124.65 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $134.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

