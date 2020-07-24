Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archrock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 202.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

AROC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

