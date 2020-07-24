Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,911,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,061,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

