SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 582.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

