SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,062 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

