Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

