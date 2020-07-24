Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

