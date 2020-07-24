Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

