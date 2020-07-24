Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

