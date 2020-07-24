Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp
SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archrock Inc
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archrock Inc
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc –
SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc –
SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,062 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,062 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc
Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc.
Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report