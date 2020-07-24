Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day moving average of $310.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,686.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

