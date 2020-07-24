Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

