Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

