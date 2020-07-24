DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $420.01 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,762 shares of company stock worth $23,612,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

