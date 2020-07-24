Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Shares of PSX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

