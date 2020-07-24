1,108 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total transaction of $1,566,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,836.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

