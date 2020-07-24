Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

