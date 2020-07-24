Moller Financial Services Sells 56 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

