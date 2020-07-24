Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 747 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.