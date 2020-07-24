CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.83.

CoStar Group stock opened at $698.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.15. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

