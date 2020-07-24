Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

