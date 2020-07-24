Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 219.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $15,519,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $9,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $447.85 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $463.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.74.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

