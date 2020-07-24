Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.77. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

