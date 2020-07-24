Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.