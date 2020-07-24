Parallel Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.