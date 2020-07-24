Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,200,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 698,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.