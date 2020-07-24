Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

LZB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

