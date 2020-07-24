Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.68 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.