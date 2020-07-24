Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Marriott International by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77,037 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Marriott International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,164,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

