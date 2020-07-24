Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,741.80 ($21.43) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,677.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,525.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group
Mcdonald’s Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share
Mcdonald’s Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share
Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV to Post $0.60 EPS
Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV to Post $0.60 EPS
Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Stock
Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Stock
$0.62 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. This Quarter
$0.62 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. This Quarter
Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report