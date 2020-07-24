Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,741.80 ($21.43) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,677.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,525.07.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

